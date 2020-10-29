McDougald (shoulder) will not practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
McDougald will miss his second straight practice due to a shoulder injury. Unless the starting safety is able to upgrade to at least limited participation Friday, it looks like he'll be in legitimate danger of missing Sunday's game in Kansas City.
More News
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Fine after injury scare•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Leaves field with ribs injury•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Headed to Jets•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Superb playoff performance•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full practice participant•