Jets' Brian Poole: Signing with Jets
Poole will sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Poole visited the Jets and the Falcons before finally agreeing to terms with the Jets. He's coming off of a 74 tackle, three interception season for Atlanta in 2018 and will figure to serve as a nickel corner once again in 2019.
More News
-
Brian Poole: Making visits as free agent•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Gets chance to hit open market•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Three interceptions in 2018•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Grabs pick in win•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Registers sack, fumble recovery•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Picks up first interception of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...