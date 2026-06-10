Jets' Cade Klubnik: Nursing back tightness

Klubnik is dealing with back tightness and won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It appears as if Klubnik avoided a serious back injury, as head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that he expects the rookie quarterback to return for the Jets' minicamp next week. During his final collegiate season at Clemson, Klubnik threw for 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 94 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He's expected to compete for New York's No. 2 QB spot as the offseason progresses.