Lee will be the primary play caller on defense this season, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.

The Jets signed Avery Williamson to replace Demario Davis as the "mike" inside linebacker in their 3-4 defense, but Lee likely will retain a three-down role while handling play calling from the "mo" spot. The 2016 first-round pick played 1,028 defensive snaps last season, notching 94 tackles (67 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games. Davis led the team in both tackles (135) and sacks (five), with his 1,118 defensive snaps ranking first in the entire league.