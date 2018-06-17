Jets' Darron Lee: Ready to call plays
Lee will be the primary play caller on defense this season, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
The Jets signed Avery Williamson to replace Demario Davis as the "mike" inside linebacker in their 3-4 defense, but Lee likely will retain a three-down role while handling play calling from the "mo" spot. The 2016 first-round pick played 1,028 defensive snaps last season, notching 94 tackles (67 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games. Davis led the team in both tackles (135) and sacks (five), with his 1,118 defensive snaps ranking first in the entire league.
More News
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Finishes with career high in tackles, sacks•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Absence due to team rules violation•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Ruled out for Week 13•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Logs sack in loss•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Racks up 10 tackles in loss to Bills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: DSTs to target for Week 1
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Sanders
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...