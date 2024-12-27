Adams (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but said Friday that he's optimistic about his chances of suiting up, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams upgraded to limited participation in practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. If Adams doesn't face any limitations Sunday, he's likely to see another massive workload after drawing at least 11 targets in six of his last seven outings.
More News
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Back at practice•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Managing hip issue in Week 17•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in Week 16 loss•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Catches 100th TD in 198-yard game•