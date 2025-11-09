Wilson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Though Wilson ended up taking a questionable tag into the weekend, he never seemed to be at much risk of missing a third straight game coming out of the Jets' Week 9 bye after he turned in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. Wilson isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday and should step back in as the No. 1 target for quarterback Justin Fields, who is set to continue directing the offense in Week 10, despite head coach Aaron Glenn electing not to formally name a starting quarterback following Friday's practice.