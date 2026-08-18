Jets' Garrett Wilson: Returns to practice Tuesday

Wilson (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson didn't practice Monday due to a stomach bug, but the wideout is back on the field one day later as the Jets' second preseason game (Friday against the Steelers) approaches. Wilson saw action in the team's exhibition opener, logging two catches for 32 yards on three targets on 11 snaps but it remains to be seen how much action he and New York's starters will see over the team's final two preseason outings. Either way, Wilson is locked in as the Jets' clear-cut top WR, and on track to maintain steady volume in that role this coming season.