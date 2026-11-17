Smith (ankle) underwent tests Monday that did not reveal any major injuries, but he will continue to be evaluated during the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was checked for a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Bills but was cleared and returned to the game before then suffering an ankle injury. He finished the game 13 of 21 passing for 148 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. It sounds like Smith has a good chance to suit up next Sunday against the Chargers, but if he's not cleared, then rookie Cade Klubnik would be in line to make the start.