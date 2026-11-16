Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's loss to Buffalo that Smith, who departed the contest due to an ankle injury, will have his status for Week 11 determined during the upcoming week of practice, Jack Bell of the Jets' official site reports.

Smith was hurt during New York's final offensive series of the first half Sunday when he was hit by a pair of defenders while throwing an incomplete pass. He was placed in concussion protocol and passed, clearing the way for him to return to the game. However, Smith then exited again after hurting his ankle, and this time he was unable to return. The veteran quarterback's practice activity, if any, during Week 11 prep will likely determine if he's able to suit up next Sunday against the Chargers. If Smith can't play, rookie Cade Klubnik would likely start behind center.