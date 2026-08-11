Jets' Isaiah Williams: Impressing in camp

Williams is making a case for a bigger role in the Jets offense with his performance in training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini specifically noted that Williams may jump past 2026 first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper, the latter of whom has dealt with "little pitfalls. That's part of being a rookie," per receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. At the outset of camp, Williams was believed to be a return specialist and the No. 4 WR behind Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Cooper. However, Williams appears to be trending toward a reality in which he could play over Cooper in three-wide sets once the regular season arrives. In 15 regular-season games with the Jets last year, Williams hauled in 25 of 35 targets for 182 yards and no touchdowns, while racking up 837 yards on kick returns and 396 yards and two TDs on punt returns.