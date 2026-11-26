Williams (ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams -- who was inactive in Week 11-- was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, but his full participation a day later paves the way for him to return to action Sunday against the Dolphins. With fellow wideout Omar Cooper (ankle/groin) in danger of missing his second straight game, Williams could end up working as the Jets' WR3 this weekend behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, in the event that he's active and Cooper isn't.