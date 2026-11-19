Williams (ribs) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

The Jets' wideout depth could be tested in Sunday's game against the Chargers, as both Williams and Omar Cooper (ankle/hip) have been sidelined for the team's first two Week 11 practices. Both receivers will likely need to practice in some fashion Friday to avoid being ruled out ahead of the weekend. If neither Williams nor Cooper can suit up against the Chargers, Malik McClain and Tim Patrick would be the available backup options behind starting receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.