Williams did not draw a target in Sunday's Week 9 loss to Kansas City. However, he rushed once for four yards, returned one punt for 18 yards and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

Williams didn't get a ball thrown his way despite logging a 60 percent offensive snap share. While the Illinois product continues to have a role in multiple facets of the game for New York, he's not making much of an impact as a pass catcher. Williams has one or zero catches in five straight contests and has tallied only 34 receiving yards during that span.