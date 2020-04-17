Play

Adams doesn't intend to participate in the Jets' virtual, voluntary offseason program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams is entering the final season of his rookie contract, albeit with the Jets maintaining team control through 2021 via the fifth-year option. He presumably wants an extension before he participates in team activities, but Jets GM Joe Douglas said any discussions will go on the backburner until after the draft, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The two sides reportedly had a preliminary discussion back in January or February.

