Adams is playing snaps with the first defense in training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets are in full-rebuild mode, so it's no surprise that Adams will be in the starting role for the preseason. It's not as if the 2017 first-round pick didn't deserve it, either. After finishing his junior year with 76 tackles, one interception and four pass break-ups, the Associated Press selected him for their first-team All-American squad. The Jets are looking to this hard-hitting safety to be the foundation of the defense in the years to come.

