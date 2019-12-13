According to head coach Adam Gase, Smith suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens and will be evaluated Friday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Smith was promoted to the Jets' active roster earlier this week and secured one-of-two targets for 12 yards in Thursday's contest. He could have had a much bigger night if not for a missed connection on a Sam Darnold deep ball in the second quarter, during which Smith appeared to slow down on his route and was subsequently overthrown. The severity of the receiver's injury will likely be known in the near future, and he will have a full 10 days to recover before the Jets take on the Steelers in Week 15.