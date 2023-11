Tippmann (thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Chargers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tippmann sustained the thigh injury in Week 6 against the Eagles and missed Week 8. It's a welcome return for the Jets' offensive line who placed Connor McGovern (kneecap) and Wes Schweitzer (calf) on injured reserve Oct. 30.