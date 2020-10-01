Cager has been added to the Jets' active roster for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Cager was elevated from the Jets' practice squad to the team's active roster ahead Week 3 action and then proceeded to haul in two of his four targets for 35 yards in a 36-7 loss to the Colts. After that contest, he reverted back to the practice squad, but he's been summoned once again. It remains to be seen how busy he'll be Thursday night, however, with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) trending toward a return to action and Jeff Smith (shoulder) now off IR.