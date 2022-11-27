Coach Robert Saleh said Carter likely suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 31-10 win against the Bears, asdf reports.
At the time of his departure in the second half, Carter had six carries for 21 yards and hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards. Saleh noted the Jets will have more information regarding Carter's injury Monday, so testing seemingly is in store to learn its extent. With Breece Hall (knee) on injured reserve and James Robinson a healthy scratch Sunday, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight were New York's healthy and available running backs by the end of Sunday's contest.
