Carter and other key players for the Jets are expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter started the preseason opener before sitting out the second game along with other key veterans. Rookie Breece Hall played both games, subbing in behind Carter in the first, but nobody will be surprised if the 36th overall pick in this year's draft ends up getting more touches once the games count. If Hall is as advertised and Carter builds on his strong rookie year, the Jets will soon have one of the top backfields in the league. Quarterback and O-line play are also big factors in RB fantasy production, though perhaps not as much for Carter if he's not getting many carries anyway and mostly plays on passing downs. It'll be interesting to see how the Jets split work between the two in the final preseason game Sunday.