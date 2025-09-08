Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Folk also had a missed PAT that was negated by a Steelers penalty, which resulted in the Jets trying a two-point conversion instead. New York didn't get it and spent the rest of the game chasing that point, ultimately failing another two-point conversion in the two-point loss. Folk was perfect on his official kicks, connecting on field-goal attempts of 35 and 51 yards. The Jets' offense was surprisingly effective in Week 1, giving the veteran kicker some additional upside ahead of a Week 2 home game against the Bills.