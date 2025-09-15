Folk made his only field-goal attempt and was successful on his only PAT try in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Folk made a 51-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, showing that the 40-year-old kicker still has some power left in his leg. The made PAT came on the heels of a fourth-quarter touchdown pass by Tyrod Taylor, who could start at quarterback in Week 3 against the Buccaneers after Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the loss to Buffalo.