Folk made his only field-goal attempt in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Folk connected on a 41-yard field-goal attempt to end the first half. Meanwhile, Harrison Mevis missed a 55-yard attempt in the third quarter. Folk was already viewed as the favorite to win the Jets' kicking job after making 50 of 52 field-goal attempts over the previous two seasons with the Titans, and that standing was likely solidified Friday.