Cooper (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

After being designated for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, Cooper operated with a cap on his reps in his first practice since he exited the Jets' Week 1 win over the Titans due to a high-ankle sprain. The Jets haven't ruled out the possibility of the rookie first-round pick being activated from IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots, but he'll likely need to practice fully Thursday and/or Friday to have a realistic chance at suiting up this weekend.