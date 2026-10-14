The Jets designated Cooper (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Cooper is slated to participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice in some capacity after the Jets opened his 21-day evaluation window. The rookie first-round pick -- who was deactivated after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Jets' Week 1 win over the Titans -- could have a chance at returning to action as soon as this Sunday at New England, depending on how he fares in practice this week. With the Jets classifying fellow wideout Adonai Mitchell (finger) as week-to-week, Cooper could have a chance at reclaiming a notable role in the receiving corps once he's activated from IR.