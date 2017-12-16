Hennessy (concussion) is absent from the Jets' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints.

Hennessy was knocked out of last week's 0-23 loss to the Broncos after suffering a concussion. He was subsequently limited in practice throughout the week, but it appears he has cleared the team's concussion protocol. He will presumably resume his role as a depth offensive lineman for the club.

