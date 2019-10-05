Play

Hennessy signed a four-year, $4.4 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hennessy has been a dependable long snapper for the Jets, so the team is locking him up to a deal that includes $1.15 million guaranteed and a $625,000 signing bonus. This deal will take him through the 2023 season.

