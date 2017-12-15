Jets' Thomas Hennessy: Limited in practice
Hennessy (concussion) has been limited in practice this week.
The long snapper suffered a concussion Sunday against the Broncos and will need to pass protocol testing before he can take the field again. Tight end Eric Tomlinson took over long snapping duties against the Broncos but the Jets may look to sign another long snapper before the contest if Hennessy cannot play.
