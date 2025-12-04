Jets' Will McDonald: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday.
McDonald's upgrade to full participation cleared him of injury designation, and he is set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The starting defensive end is set to log a third consecutive week with at least 70 percent defensive snap share, though he may have to pull some extra weight if fellow defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson (ankle) cannot suit up for Sunday's divisional clash.