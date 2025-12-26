The Jets placed McDonald (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Susanna Weir of the Jets' official site reports.

McDonald was unable to practice all week after suffering a knee injury in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Saints. The 26-year-old's move to IR ensures he is done for the season, likely giving Braiden McGregor more reps in McDonald's place. The third-year pro accounted for 30 tackles (19 solo), including 8.0 sacks in 15 games played.