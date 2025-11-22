McDonald (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The third-year defensive end missed Wednesday's practice due to a nagging quad issue, but he ended the week with back-to-back limited sessions to draw the questionable tag for Week 12. If McDonald is not cleared to play, then Micheal Clemons, Braiden McGregor and rookie fifth-rounder Tyler Baron would be slated for more defensive snaps opposite starter Jermaine Johnson.