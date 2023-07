McDonald (leg) practiced Tuesday, Ralph Ventre of SI.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick was sidelined for the first couple practices of training camp due to a leg contusion, but he was back on the field for Tuesday's padded session. Per Ventre, McDonald stood out during his first action and is on track to be part of the Jets' edge rusher rotation in 2023. The Iowa State product was a three-time All-Big 12 First-Team honoree and totaled 34 sacks across five collegiate seasons.