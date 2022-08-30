Detroit released Jackson on Tuesday.
Jackson put forth a strong effort during Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers, rushing eight times for 44 yards while securing both of his targets for 39 yards. However, he was unable to land a depth role in Detroit's backfield. Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds are in line to serve as the top backups behind starter D'Andre Swift for the Lions to begin the year.
