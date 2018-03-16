Klug was released by the Titans on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

Klug, now entering his age-30 season, may not have been viewed as a fit in new Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees' system. Regardless, his release saves the team roughly $2 million in cap space. Still a productive asset despite his advanced age, Klug shouldn't have a problem landing a new contract this offseason.

