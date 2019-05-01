Kayvon Webster: Visiting with Chicago
Webster scheduled a visit Wednesday with the Bears, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Webster is bouncing back from a lost 2018 season that was derailed by separate Achilles and thigh injuries. He'll now make the rounds in free agency as teams look to fill out their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.
More News
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Unavailable to return•
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Questionable to return to Sunday's tilt•
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Cleared to play•
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Returns from injured reserve•
-
Texans' Kayvon Webster: Activated to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...