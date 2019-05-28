Kayvon Webster: Visits San Francisco
Webster worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is the second reported visit that Webster has taken this month, as he met with the Bears several weeks ago. The cornerback and special teamer is looking to latch onto a team after failing to play in 2018 due to Achilles and thigh injuries.
