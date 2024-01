The Chiefs reverted Ingram to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ingram was called up as insurance for the Chiefs with Isaiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) listed as questionable ahead of Week 17. Although Edwards-Helaire didn't end up playing, Pacheco was able to suit up and the team opted to keep Ingram on the sidelines with La'Mical Perine operating as the RB2.