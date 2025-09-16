The Bengals signed Pryor to the practice squad Tuesday.

Pryor was cut by the Bengals at the end of training camp in late August but will get another shot with the team on the practice squad. He appeared in two regular-season games for Cincinnati in 2024, playing 24 snaps (19 on offense, five on special teams) and logging one catch for nine yards and 43 kick return yards. Pryor is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster if there is an injury to the Bengals' wide-receiver corps or return unit.