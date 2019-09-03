Tampa Bay waived Brice on Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brice sustained a shoulder injury Aug. 23 in the Buccaneers' third preseason game, but was able to see the field in their finale. The 25-year-old appeared in 36 games for the Packers over the last three seasons, logging 100 total tackles, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

