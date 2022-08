The Ravens are hosting Drake for a visit, after which he's expected to sign with the team, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With a degree of uncertainty as to whether J.K. Dobbins (knee) will be ready for Week 1 and Gus Edwards (knee) out for at least first four games of the season, adding Drake would give the Ravens another capable backfield option to turn to early on. Also currently in the team's depth RB mix are Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Tyler Badie.