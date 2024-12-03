Treadwell reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Treadwell received his second elevation of the campaign for Sunday's matchup versus New England and tallied seven offensive snaps along with 12 special-teams snaps without recording any other stats. The veteran's opportunity was a result of Josh Downs sitting out due to a shoulder injury and Ashton Dulin missing the game due to an ankle issue. The Colts are on bye Week 14, which could give Downs and Dulin time to recover, in turn potentially lowering Treadwell's chance of receiving another elevation.