Webb was released by the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens save only $1.75 million in cap space by cutting Webb, so this transaction was likely more of a football decision than a financial one. Baltimore still has a solid group of cornerbacks without him, considering the team will have Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr all back under contract for 2018.

