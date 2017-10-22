Ravens' Lardarius Webb: Active Week 7
Webb (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Webb injured his knee in practice Thursday but the issue isn't thought to be overly severe. Expect Webb to see his typical role as a primary backup in the Ravens' secondary.
