Ravens' Lardarius Webb: Questionable to play
Webb (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Webb was added to the injury report Thursday after suffering an undisclosed knee injury in practice. However, the fact he made it back for a limited session Friday suggests the issue isn't all that severe. As someone who's logged at least 40 defensive snaps in four of six games this season, Webb's potential absence Sunday could thrust rookie Chuck Clark into an expanded role.
