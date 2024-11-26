St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Following Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts, the Lions have held a pair of walk-through sessions to begin Week 13 prep. After being listed as a non-participant Monday, St. Brown took a step forward in his estimated activity Tuesday, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Thursday against the Bears. For his part, St. Brown told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he's planning on being ready to go for the Thanksgiving Day game, but it won't be known whether he carries a designation into that contest until after Wednesday's practice report is released.