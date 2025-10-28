Reynolds (hamstring) was not available for team drills during Detroit's practice Tuesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds suffered a hamstring injury during the first half in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers, and even with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, it's still bothering him as the Lions begin preparations for Week 9. His participation at practice will be worth noting when Detroit publishes its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.