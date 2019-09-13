Play

Hand (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Hand was a limited participant in practice all week after missing the season opener. If he shakes off the injury in time, expect him to get a fair amount of snaps behind Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara.

