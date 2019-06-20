Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Ready for training camp
Hand (knee) was an active participant in minicamp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hand injured the MCL in one of his knees in Week 14 of last season and ultimately missed the final three games of the season on injured reserve. He didn't require surgery to recover, but it's not clear how far his rehab may have extended into OTAs. In any case, Hand seems set to play starting role in 2018 within a defensive front that includes a pair of game-changing players in Damon Harrison (contract dispute) and Trey Flowers (shoulder), who each will command significant attention from opposing offenses. In 13 games as a rookie in 2018, Hand registered 27 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
