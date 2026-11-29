Moore registered four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles during the Lions' 39-35 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Moore got to Caleb Williams for two sacks in the second quarter, and the former caused a fumble on the second takedown of the Bears QB, which occurred in the end zone and resulted in a safety for the Lions. Moore has logged 2.0 sacks in three of his last four games and has stepped up in a big way in the absence of Aidan Hutchinson (knee), the latter of whom is out for the rest of the 2026 season.