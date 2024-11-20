Moseley (pectoral) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.
Moseley was designated to return from IR on Nov. 8 and continues to work toward making his 2024 debut. His ability to be listed as a full participant Wednesday is a good sign that his return could be coming sooner rather than later. A clearer picture of his status for Sunday will likely come Thursday or Friday.
